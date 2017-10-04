Poroshenko. U.S. GE Transportation CEO discuss involvement of U.S. in upgrade of Ukrzaliznytsia's locomotive fleet

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of U.S. General Electric Transportation Jamie Miller at a meeting in Kyiv discussed the prospect of U.S. involvement in the modernization of public joint-stock company Ukrzaliznytsia.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects of U.S. participation in the modernization of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia, in particular, the renovation of the fleet of locomotives of the Ukrainian enterprise," the press service of the head of state reported on Tuesday.

Poroshenko expressed hope that further cooperation with General Electric Transportation would help enhance transport, transit and export potential of our country. He said that strategic cooperation with General Electric Transportation with localization of production on the Ukrainian territory will be a breakthrough in bilateral cooperation in the field of modernization of the transport sector of Ukraine.

The president also said that the fruitful development of a political dialogue between Ukraine and the United States, which effectively promotes the intensification of bilateral economic cooperation, including the involvement of leading U.S. companies in Ukraine.