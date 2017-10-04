Facts

10:01 04.10.2017

Poroshenko. U.S. GE Transportation CEO discuss involvement of U.S. in upgrade of Ukrzaliznytsia's locomotive fleet

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of U.S. General Electric Transportation Jamie Miller at a meeting in Kyiv discussed the prospect of U.S. involvement in the modernization of public joint-stock company Ukrzaliznytsia.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects of U.S. participation in the modernization of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia, in particular, the renovation of the fleet of locomotives of the Ukrainian enterprise," the press service of the head of state reported on Tuesday.

Poroshenko expressed hope that further cooperation with General Electric Transportation would help enhance transport, transit and export potential of our country. He said that strategic cooperation with General Electric Transportation with localization of production on the Ukrainian territory will be a breakthrough in bilateral cooperation in the field of modernization of the transport sector of Ukraine.

The president also said that the fruitful development of a political dialogue between Ukraine and the United States, which effectively promotes the intensification of bilateral economic cooperation, including the involvement of leading U.S. companies in Ukraine.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Bill on state policy on occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions submitted to Rada

Native language study to be determined individually for each minority

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's secret decision on military-technical cooperation with individual states

Ukraine demands int'l humanitarian missions' access in Donbas

Rada adopts law changing procedural codes for functioning of Supreme Court

LATEST

Cabinet approves signing of agreement with Moldova on joint control at state border

NABU summons Odesa mayor for questioning on witness stand

Opposition Bloc deputies split on judicial reform vote - Novinsky

Erdogan to visit Ukraine soon - Klimkin

Ukraine to participate in at least three international spacecraft launches by late 2017

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
http://price.ua/catalog5583.html
ADVERTISING