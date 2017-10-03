Over 26,000 contracts signed with Ukrainian Armed Forces this year - General Staff

Over 26,000 contracts have been signed with the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the beginning of 2017, and the priority list includes the provision of the personnel of artillery depots with servicemen on contracts, the head of the main personnel department and deputy head of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Artur Artemenko, has said.

"More than 26,000 contracts have been signed with the Armed Forces since the beginning of the year," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday, adding that contracts were concluded with 1,800 officers.

According to him, there is a priority demand for posts in the Ukrainian Airmobile Forces and posts in the crews of fighting vehicles. At the same time, in view of the recent emergency situations at ammunition depots, the priority is also ensuring the personnel of the military units of artillery depots.

On September 19, Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak signed order No. 484 on sending into the reserve servicemen of fixed-term military service in October-December 2017. On September 20, the Cabinet of Ministers set the number of Ukrainian citizens subject to conscription for fixed-term military service in October-November 2017 at 10,460 people and allocated UAH 34.4 million for these purposes.