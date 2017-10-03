Ukraine demands int'l humanitarian missions' access in Donbas

International humanitarian missions should be immediately granted access to Donbas territories outside Ukrainian authorities' control, Iryna Gerashchenko, the First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and Kyiv envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group's humanitarian subgroup, said.

"Occupied Donbas remains completely closed for international humanitarian missions, though about 70 so-called 'humanitarian convoys' from Russia have broken in there over the past three years. Ukraine demands immediate access to occupied territories [to be provided] to international humanitarian missions," Gerashchenko wrote on her Facebook page on Tuesday following a joint meeting between parliamentary foreign affairs committee chair Anna Hopko and coordinators of EU humanitarian projects.

The humanitarian and environmental situation in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) zone remains complicated; resettlers primarily demand their problems with housing and jobs be resolved, "and precisely in these domains we need the most substantive support from our partners," she said.

"Together with colleagues, the head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, Hugues Mingarelli, has talked about the EU Joint Humanitarian-Development Framework, which envisions the implementation of comprehensive measures of assistance to civilians who were affected on both sides of the line of disengagement. We are planning issue invitations to European colleagues in November for an informal parliamentary Minsk platform so that deputies can join a discussion on the EU joint humanitarian plan," Gerashchenko said.

Furthermore, European partners said that without stabilization of the security situation in Donbas, "without a lasting peace and observance of the ceasefire," the humanitarian situation in the region will remain complicated, she said.

The EU humanitarian development plan, aimed at implementing humanitarian and infrastructure projects to support those affected in the crisis in Donbas, was discussed at the meeting, Gerashchenko said.