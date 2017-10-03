About $10 mln were withdrawn via fictitious companies during building Neutron Source facility - Lutsenko

About $10 million were withdrawn through fictitious companies to National Science Center Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology during the construction of the Neutron Source nuclear facility, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"Now the investigators believe that about $10 million were withdrawn through fictitious companies," Lutsenko said at a briefing in Kharkiv.

"As soon as the trials that have to legally establish the fact of fictitiousness of certain companies are completed, we will be able to indict those persons who signed the relevant accounting documents, and also pushed accountants to certain actions," the prosecutor general added.

He explained that, according to the investigation, the money was withdrawn through five contracting firms with the signs of fictitiousness.

"Now we are talking about fictitious contractors, then we will talk with the leadership of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology. The documents [from the institute] have already been seized," Lutsenko noted.