12:00 03.10.2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference "Trade Union Maidan – Getting Rid of Corruption and Reform in Ukraine's Trade Unions Federation"

On Tuesday, October 3, at 12.30, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference dedicated to the results of a round table meeting entitled "Trade Union Maidan – Getting Rid of Corruption and Reform in Trade Unions Federation of Ukraine." The participants will include Director of the October Palace International Center for Culture and Arts Borys Kholodenko, Chair of Kyiv city branch of the Popular Rukh of Ukraine Petro Hudym, chairman of the NGO 'Ordinary People Protection' Dmytro Pavlychenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation is required by phone: (098) 256 3363 (Mykhailo).

