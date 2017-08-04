Balczun undecided whether to leave Ukrzaliznytsia

Wojciech Balczun, head of the board of the public JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, has said that he has not decided yet whether the time has come for him to leave his post, but stresses that he can has nothing to be ashamed of as regards his work.

"The contract is still in force, and either side can terminate it at any time, I can calmly look at myself in the mirror, the results of my work are evident. According to Ukrainian legislation, I am still working, and this can change only when the appropriate decision is made," he told reporters after a briefing at the Prosecutor General's Office in Kyiv on Friday.

At the same time, the railway administration head noted that there comes a moment in the work of any manager when they make a decision to leave.

"But whether the time has already come, I cannot yet say," Balczun added.

Earlier, Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelian announced that the leadership of Ukrzaliznytsia failed to meet the needs of Ukraine, and therefore it should be dismissed. According to him, personnel reshuffles in the administration need to be held by the Cabinet of Ministers to solve the problems of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Meanwhile, back in January 2017, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman supported Head of Ukrzaliznytsia Balczun in the conflict with Omelian. "Wash your dirty linen at home," he said and called for constructive work in the field of infrastructure and transport.

In April, the prime minister also said that the decision on whether to extend the contract with Ukrzaliznytsia Head Balczun will be taken based on the report on his performances over a year. However, there has been no such report yet.