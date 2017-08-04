Facts

14:53 04.08.2017

Online map of public spaces presented in Ukraine

NGO 'Institute of a Successful City' has presented an online map of Ukrainian public spaces.

"The public space concept in Ukraine is just beginning its development. According to international standards, the public space should be free, comfortable, accessible for communication, safe, inclusive, that is accessible to all," project manager of the NGO Oleksandra Yarlykova said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

According to her, there are not so many public spaces in Ukraine, however they are beginning to actively appear.

Information for creating the map was being collected for about two years, and it took about three months to process it.

Head of the Successful City Institute Anastasia Rudenko said that the map demonstrates existing public spaces in Ukraine and information about them.

At the same time, everyone can add information about locations not plotted on the map.

Rudenko also said that in course of time it is planned to add places to the map where it would be possible to create a public space, which, according to her, will unite activists around the idea of creating new locations.

Interfax-Ukraine
