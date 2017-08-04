Facts

14:26 04.08.2017

One military killed, five wounded during military drills at training range in Kyiv region

One soldier has been killed, another five injured as a result of the rupture of artillery ammunition at one of the military ranges of the Kyiv region, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Today, on August 4, at about 11:00, one serviceman has been killed, another five received injuries of varying severity at one of the military ranges of the Kyiv region during the military shooting as a result of the rupture of artillery ammunition," the General Staff said on Facebook on Friday.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Prosecutors under court decision pass to Ukrzaliznytsia 1,000 wagons earlier belonging to Klymenko's Unison Group

Kistion predicts decline in coal stocks at TPPs over summer consumption peak, repair of NPP reactors

Fifty-nine civilians killed in Donbas in 2017

PGO finds no criminal proceedings against Saakashvili

NABU detains relative of ex-director of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP suspected of Energoatom's funds embezzlement

LATEST

Online map of public spaces presented in Ukraine

Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 21 times in past day

Turchynov inspects Russian TV jamming system along contact line in Donbas

Defense Ministry not signing deals with defense industry enterprises, already disrupted govt order for 2017 – MP Tymchuk

People's Front calls on Poroshenko not to revise bill on Constitutional Court, procedure for changing appointment procedure for ombudsman

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
Электрофурнитура (розетки, выключатели) на price.ua
ADVERTISING