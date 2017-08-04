One military killed, five wounded during military drills at training range in Kyiv region

One soldier has been killed, another five injured as a result of the rupture of artillery ammunition at one of the military ranges of the Kyiv region, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Today, on August 4, at about 11:00, one serviceman has been killed, another five received injuries of varying severity at one of the military ranges of the Kyiv region during the military shooting as a result of the rupture of artillery ammunition," the General Staff said on Facebook on Friday.