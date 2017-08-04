Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 21 times in past day

Russian militants have opened fire on positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 21 times over the past day, no injured servicemen have been reported, the press center of the ATO headquarters said.

"The enemy attacked Ukrainian army positions 21 times during the day. They used mortars thrice, grenade launchers 14 times, and infantry combat vehicle weapons once, the ATO staff said on Facebook.

In the Donetsk sector, the enemy shelled the Ukrainian defenders of Butivka coal mine for almost two hours from grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and IFV (infantry fighting vehicle) weapons. Strongholds on the southern outskirts of Avdiyivka and outside the village of Luhanske were shelled from rocket-propelled grenade launchers twice.

In the Luhansk sector in the evening, the armed gangs used small arms and grenade launchers outside Novo-Oleksandrivka, Stanytsia Luhanska, and Novotoshkivske.

In the sector of Mariupol, the enemy fired from the large-caliber machine guns and grenade launchers on the Ukrainian fortified positions in Vodiane.