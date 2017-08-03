Facts

11:36 03.08.2017

Sanctions against Russia should not undermine efforts of U.S. European allies in resolving conflict in Ukraine – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump in a statement released on Wednesday called on the Congress to refrain from using the Russia sanctions law to the detriment of the U.S. and EU efforts on Ukraine settlement.

"My Administration particularly expects the Congress to refrain from using this flawed bill to hinder our important work with European allies to resolve the conflict in Ukraine," Trump said in a statement.

Trump appealed to the Congress not to use the law to hinder his administration’s "efforts to address any unintended consequences it may have for American businesses, our friends, or our allies."

