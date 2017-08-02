EC initiates anti-dumping investigation into supply of ferrosilicon from Ukraine and Egypt

The European Commission (EC) has launched an anti-dumping investigation into imports of ferrosilicon from Ukraine and Egypt using codes 7202 21 00, 7202 29 10 and 7202 29 90.

According to the announcement of the investigation published in the official publication of the Official Journal, a complaint about dumping was filed on June 19, 2017 by Euroalliages on behalf of the producers of the relevant products in the EU, namely Ferropem, Ferroatlantica S.L., OFZ and Huta Laziska S.A., which produce more than 90% of ferrosilicon in the European Union.

The investigation period is from July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2017. At the same time, the analysis of the trend of supplies for damage to the European industry will be carried out from January 1, 2014 until the end of the investigation period.

The document specifies that temporary anti-dumping measures could be introduced within nine months from the date of announcement of the anti-dumping investigation, but as a whole it must be completed within 15 months.