EU hails decision by Albania, Norway, Ukraine, Montenegro to join anti-Russian sanctions

The European Union has taken notice of and welcomed the commitment of candidate countries, Albania and Montenegro, European Economic Area member Norway, and Ukraine, to align themselves with the extension of the economic sanctions against Russia until January 31, 2018, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

"They will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision," Mogherini said in a statement posted in Brussels on Wednesday.

"On 28 June 2017, the [EU] Council adopted Council Decision (CFSP) 2017/1148[1]. The Council Decision extends the existing restrictive measures until 31 January 2018," the statement said.