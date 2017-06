Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy will visit Italy on June 4-5, the parliament's website reported.

During the visit, Parubiy will meet with President of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy Laura Boldini and President of the Senate Pietro Grasso.

Parubiy and Boldrini are scheduled to sign a memorandum of understanding between the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the Chamber of Deputies of Italy.