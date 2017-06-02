Independent judiciary needed to reveal Ukraine's potential, attract foreign investment
British Ambassador to Ukraine Judith Gough has stressed the need for an independent judicial system in the country to attract foreign investment and fully reveal Ukraine's potential.
"Selecting credible candidates as Supreme Court judges via a fully transparent process will be crucial for Ukraine['s] justice reform. Independent judiciary needed to unlock Ukraine's democratic & economic potential, and attract inward investment," Gough wrote on her Twitter on Friday evening.