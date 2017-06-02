Facts

21:13 02.06.2017

Independent judiciary needed to reveal Ukraine's potential, attract foreign investment

British Ambassador to Ukraine Judith Gough has stressed the need for an independent judicial system in the country to attract foreign investment and fully reveal Ukraine's potential.

"Selecting credible candidates as Supreme Court judges via a fully transparent process will be crucial for Ukraine['s] justice reform. Independent judiciary needed to unlock Ukraine's democratic & economic potential, and attract inward investment," Gough wrote on her Twitter on Friday evening.

Загрузка...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Shelling of Maryinka proves "DPR" reluctance to comply with ceasefire regime

Two civilians injured amid shelling of Maryinka

Court turns down Nasirov's request seeking medical attention abroad

ATO HQ: One Ukrainian soldier killed, three wounded in 15 attacks in Donbas since start of Friday

MPs Sobolev, Semenchenko call on Cabinet to ban coal imports from Russia

LATEST

Belarus plans to complete talks on accession to WTO in near future

Poroshenko to introduce package of bills on rural health reform soon

Political expert predicts hot political summer in Ukraine

PACE to consider resolution on possibility of impeaching Assembly president

Possible illegal enrichment of Liovochkin being investigate

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua/catalog5581.html
ADVERTISING