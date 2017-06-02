Poroshenko to introduce package of bills on rural health reform soon

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko plans to table a package of bills on rural health care reform in parliament soon.

This was reported by Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, Secretary of the National Council of Reforms Dmytro Shymkiv at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

"The president will offer a package of bills on health care reform in the rural area. The legislative package will be submitted in the near future," he said.

Shymkiv expressed hope that the finalized draft law on medical reform, supported by the National Reforms Council, would be voted by the Verkhovna Rada until the end of the current plenary session. He also said that while finalizing the bill on the medical reform, all proposals were gathered under one motto: 'Money Follows the Patient.'