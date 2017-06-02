Court turns down Nasirov's request seeking medical attention abroad

Kyiv's District Solomyansky District Court has turned down a request by the former head of Ukraine's Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov to change the terms of his pretrial detention, according to the Kyiv-based news portal Ukrayinska Pravda, citing a source from law-enforcement agencies.

"According to the source, Nasirov asked the court to allow him to leave Ukraine for medical treatment and, correspondingly, return bail he has posted. The court turned down the request," the media outlet wrote on Friday.

As earlier reported, the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine suspects Nasirov of committing crimes pursuant to Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misuse of public office leading to serious consequences).

Kyiv's Solomyansky District Court on March 7 remanded Nasirov in custody for 60 days and set bail at UAH 100 million. Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), meanwhile, requested the court set bail at UAH 2 billion.

On March 16 SAPO said Nasirov and his wife had posted UAH 100 million bail.

On March 28, a commission of experts from Ukraine's Health Ministry did not confirm the diagnosis made by doctors of Kyiv's Feofania hospital where Nasirov was undergoing treatment when he was detained.

NABU on May 30 turned down Nasirov's request for medical assistance abroad. On June 1, SAPO chief Nazar Kholodnitsky said that a compromise could be reached if there was a threat to Nasirov's health.