MPs Sobolev, Semenchenko call on Cabinet to ban coal imports from Russia

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine deputies from the Samopomich Party faction Yehor Sobolev and Semen Semenchenko have called on the government to ban imports of Russian coal, warning that failure to do so will lead to further blockades of railway transportation.

"Ukraine's prime minister and energy minister said they agreed to ban completely imports of Russian coal. The energy minister said he was preparing a draft government resolution. April, May passed … and there is still no resolution. We want to warn the PM that it's time for him to act. It's in his interests, in the interests of the government and, most importantly, it is in the interests of the Ukrainian government," Sobolev said during a meeting with activists at the Konotop railway station close to the border of Russia.

The deputy said the government's failure to act would incite people to block railway lines from the country aggressor Russian Federation.

"As winter showed us, if government fails to act, people will have to do its work. It's not necessary to compel veterans to keep promises made by the PM … Imports of Russian coal should be stopped immediately, as well as other forms of financing the occupiers [of eastern Ukraine]," Sobolev said.