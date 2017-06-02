Facts

15:46 02.06.2017

PACE to consider resolution on possibility of impeaching Assembly president

The Standing Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has approved a draft resolution that provides for the possibility of impeachment to the President of the Assembly, the vice-president and the heads of committees, Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Volodymyr Ariev (Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction) has reported.

"The PACE Standing Committee has just approved a draft resolution that provides for the possibility of impeachment to the president, vice-president of PACE, as well as to the heads of committees and deputies," Ariev wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

At the same time, the head of the delegation of the Ukrainian parliament reported that the vote on this resolution would be held on June 27. "It is a very important step to overcome the crisis, in which PACE was led by President Pedro Agramunt with his irresponsible behavior," Ariev said.

As reported, the delegation of Ukraine to the PACE demanded the launch of the impeachment procedure to Agramunt due to the visit of the delegation headed by him to Syria. On April 28, the PACE Bureau expressed its distrust to Agramunt with an absolute majority of votes and refused to allow him to make visits, make statements and carry out other activities on behalf of PACE.

Agramunt did not write a letter of resignation, did not appear at the Bureau, and did not make any statement promised earlier.

According to Ariev, there is no procedure in PACE for recalling the president from his office in general, since there was no need for this during 50 years of the Assembly's existence.

