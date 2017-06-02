Possible illegal enrichment of Liovochkin being investigate

Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has confirmed opening a criminal investigation into the possible illegal enrichment of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Opposition Bloc Party faction deputy Serhiy Liovochkin.

SAPO chief Nazar Kholodnytsky told journalists in Kyiv to "read the letter [posted] by Radical Party faction MP Ihor Mosiychuk, who on May 23 complained to the Prosecutor General's Office in writing about Liovochkin's failure to pay taxes.

Mosiychuk on June 1 made public Kholodnytsky's response, which read …"taking into account possible illegal enrichment…" and further stated the opening of a criminal investigation pursuant to Part 3 of Article 368-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal enrichment).

"SAPO and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) are investigating Liovochkin for illegal enrichment, according to the response I received from Kholodnytsky," Mosiychuk said on his Facebook page.

Mosiychuk added that he has taken the case "under his personal control" and awaits SAPO finds about the case.