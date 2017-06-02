Facts

15:12 02.06.2017

Possible illegal enrichment of Liovochkin being investigate

Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has confirmed opening a criminal investigation into the possible illegal enrichment of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Opposition Bloc Party faction deputy Serhiy Liovochkin.

SAPO chief Nazar Kholodnytsky told journalists in Kyiv to "read the letter [posted] by Radical Party faction MP Ihor Mosiychuk, who on May 23 complained to the Prosecutor General's Office in writing about Liovochkin's failure to pay taxes.

Mosiychuk on June 1 made public Kholodnytsky's response, which read …"taking into account possible illegal enrichment…" and further stated the opening of a criminal investigation pursuant to Part 3 of Article 368-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal enrichment).

"SAPO and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) are investigating Liovochkin for illegal enrichment, according to the response I received from Kholodnytsky," Mosiychuk said on his Facebook page.

Mosiychuk added that he has taken the case "under his personal control" and awaits SAPO finds about the case.

Загрузка...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

SBU has no evidence of Russian special services' involvement in attempted murder of Osmayev, Okuyeva

Two ATO participants Osmayev, Okuyeva attacked in downtown Kyiv

Poroshenko calls on Tusk to extend anti-Russian sanctions

EU's three-year anti-corruption initiative launched in Ukraine

EU concerned about politicizing of appointment of NABU auditors

LATEST

Political expert predicts hot political summer in Ukraine

PACE to consider resolution on possibility of impeaching Assembly president

Condition of Osmayev is serious but stable

Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 28 times on June 1

Kyiv calls for enlarging OSCE mission in Donbas

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Прайс юа
ADVERTISING