10:43 02.06.2017

Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 28 times on June 1

The press center of the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) Kyiv has reported 28 attacks on Ukrainian army positions on June 1, despite the agreements on the "silence regime" for that day.

Eighteen ceasefire breaches were seen in the Mariupol sector, the ATO headquarters said in a report. Shyrokyne, Vodiane, Chermalyk and Talakivka came under attack of grenade launchers, heavy machineguns, and small arms, while 82mm mortars bombarded Maryinka, it said.

Eight attacks on Ukrainian army positions were observed in the Luhansk sector, the HQ said. Grenade launchers and small arms were fired near Novozvanivka and Novooleksandrivka, while 120mm mortars were employed near Krymske, and 82mm mortars near Kryakivka.

There were two shooting incidents in the Donetsk sector: positions near Zaitseve came under attack of man-portable anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns, while 82mm mortars, automatic mounted grenade launchers and heavy machineguns shelled the suburbs of Avdiyivka, the staff said.

