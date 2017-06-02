Kyiv calls for enlarging OSCE mission in Donbas

The number of OSCE monitors stationed in Donbas should be increased, and the monitors should have access to the Ukrainian-Russian border area, Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Speaker and Ukrainian representative to the Trilateral Contact Group Iryna Gerashchenko said.

"We call for increasing the number of OSCE monitors in Donbas and their access to mandatory monitoring of the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border," the Verkhovna Rada staff quoted Gerashchenko's words.

Herashchenko noted the extensive British support to the OSCE mission and said that the United Kingdom was the second largest contributor to the OSCE budget.