Agreement with Turkey on mutual trips by ID cards enters into force

Since June 1 the agreement on mutual trips of citizens of Ukraine and Turkey has come into force on the basis of internal passports in the form of ID cards.

"The agreement on the entry of citizens stipulates that citizens of Ukraine and citizens of Turkey, who use passports in the form of ID cards with a contactless electronic chip, will be able to enter, leave, follow transit and stay without visas on the territory of Turkey and Ukraine, respectively, for up to 90 days within 180 days," the press service of the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

As it was reported, Ukraine and Turkey on March 14, 2017, agreed on mutual travel with the use of internal passports in the form of ID cards.

On May 17, Ukraine's Cabinet endorsed the agreement.

Later, head of Ukraine's State Migration Service Maksym Sokoliuk said that the Turkish authorities officially on May 20 published decision 2017/10324 to amend the mutual travel procedure and the recognition of the new form of (internal) Ukrainian passports (ID cards) as a travel document for Ukrainian citizens visiting Turkey.