ECHR officially confirms adoption of Ukraine's legal position on first suit against RF

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has recognized the admissibility of the first claim of Ukraine as regards the Russian Federation for Moscow's actions in Crimea in 2014, in particular, on the facts of violation of human rights on the peninsula, Justice Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Petrenko has said.

"I will start with the good news ... We announced that Ukraine would file its legal position with evidence, facts that certainly refute the false comments of the Russian Federation that the European Court of Justice [ECHR] has no right and jurisdiction to try the first case. ECHR has officially confirmed the adoption of our legal position on the first case "Ukraine vs. Russia" on the facts of illegal human rights violations in Crimea," Ukraine's minister said in Kyiv on Thursday.

Petrenko said that on March 27, 2017 Ukraine sent a package of documents with a legal position refuting Russia's arguments.

A week ago, the ECHR formally sent confirmation of the adoption of this legal position, he said.