13:04 01.06.2017

Ex Ukrspyrt director Pankov's killer eludes capture

Verkhovna Rada deputy from the People's Front Party faction Anton Gerashchenko has said the killer of acting director of the state-owned Ukrspyrt concern Viktor Pankov escaped capture. He added the assassination was a contract killing.

"Unfortunately, we were not able to catch him immediately after the killing," Gerashchenko told journalists in Kyiv on Thursday following the sixth annual National Prayer Breakfast.

Gerashchenko said Pankov's murder was probably a contract killing, adding that Pankov was involved in a complicated state-run organization that worked in the shadows, instead of for the people of Ukraine.

On the morning of May 30 an assassin shot Pankov multiple times in the back in Kyiv's Darnytsky District. The killer drove away in an Audi sedan.

Pankov in 2008 and 2009 was a board member of the national joint-stock company Nadra Ukrainy. In 2012 he began working at Ukrspyrt as deputy general director in charge of legal issues, and later as acting Ukrspyrt general director and first deputy director in charge of production and financial issues. He left Ukrspyrt in December 2013.

At the start of 2014 Pankov was an advisor to the chairman of the board of Chornomornaftogaz. In March 2014 he returned to Ukrspyrt as deputy director in charge of legal issues. In December 2014 the Agriculture and Food Ministry sacked Mykhaylo Labutin as Ukrspyrt general director, naming Pankov as acting director.

Pankov in 2016 was put in charge of Ukrspyrt's main office.

