12:14 01.06.2017

SBU chief wants restricted entry by Russian citizens into Ukrainian territory

Vasyl Hrytsak, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), believes it is reasonable to restrict entry into the territory of Ukraine for Russian citizens by limiting the right to visa-free entry to holders of biometric passports.

"We are able to de facto visit Europe [without visas] on biometric passports starting from June 11. Why not introduce a requirement requiring citizens of the Russian Federation to hold at least similar documents to enter here [...] Such a measure could be taken at this point," Hrytsak told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

He spoke about the threats posed by the Russian special services to citizens of Ukraine who visit Russia for personal purposes or for the purpose of employment in that country.

Hrytsak said the Russian special services frequently make attempts to recruit Ukrainians visiting Russia, and Ukrainians are recruited by using both psychological and physical pressure.

Interfax-Ukraine
