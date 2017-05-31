Facts

18:31 31.05.2017

Kyiv ready for broad compromise on hostage release

Ukraine is ready for a broad compromise in talks for the release of hostages, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine First Deputy Speaker and representative of the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group for regulating the situation in Donbas Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

"We have notified the families of the hostages about the position of the Ukrainian side, which was elaborated by Deputy Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko in Berlin on May 30 during a Normandy Format meeting. He said the safety and release of the hostages is for us a key priority," Gerashchenko said on her Facebook page on Wednesday after meeting with relatives of the hostages.

"Among other things, we discussed issues relating to the support of hostage families, the necessity to refine legislation about soldiers missing in action," Gerashchenko said, adding that her group would do everything possible to ensure the scheduled June 7 meeting [of the Trilateral Contact Group] in Minsk yielded results.

Загрузка...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Stets resigns as information policy minister for health reasons

Ukraine lags behind implementation plan of Association Agreement with EU

Ukrainian FM, U.S. Senator Booker discuss security situation in Donbas

Some 35 civilians killed in Donbas from March until mid-April, more than 2,000 over 3 years of conflict

ATO HQ reports 50 attacks on Ukrainian army positions, 5 from prohibited arms

LATEST

Three-fourths of Ukrainians believe country is developing in wrong direction

MEPs welcome Dutch Senate's ratification of EU-Ukraine agreement

Moldova, Ukraine open 1st joint checkpoint at Transdniestrian border sector

Groysman to visit Mariupol on June 1

EU permanent reps to discuss preparations for bilateral summits with Ukraine, China and Japan

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog4517.html
ADVERTISING