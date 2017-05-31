Kyiv ready for broad compromise on hostage release

Ukraine is ready for a broad compromise in talks for the release of hostages, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine First Deputy Speaker and representative of the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group for regulating the situation in Donbas Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

"We have notified the families of the hostages about the position of the Ukrainian side, which was elaborated by Deputy Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko in Berlin on May 30 during a Normandy Format meeting. He said the safety and release of the hostages is for us a key priority," Gerashchenko said on her Facebook page on Wednesday after meeting with relatives of the hostages.

"Among other things, we discussed issues relating to the support of hostage families, the necessity to refine legislation about soldiers missing in action," Gerashchenko said, adding that her group would do everything possible to ensure the scheduled June 7 meeting [of the Trilateral Contact Group] in Minsk yielded results.