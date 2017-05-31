Facts

17:44 31.05.2017

Stets resigns as information policy minister for health reasons

On Wednesday, May 31, Information Policy Minister of Ukraine Yuriy Stets has handed his resignation letter to Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy, according to the ministry's website.

"The minister had a conversation with the leadership and members of government, whom he informed of his decision. The resignation is caused by his deteriorating health. There are no political or other motives," State Secretary of the Information Policy Ministry Artem Bidenko said adding that Stets is currently on sick leave.

