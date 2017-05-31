Moldova, Ukraine open 1st joint checkpoint at Transdniestrian border sector

Moldova and Ukraine have opened the first joint checkpoint at the Transdniestrian section of their border, i.e. at the biggest border crossing point in the area, Kuchurgan-Pervomaisk, a government spokesman told Interfax.

"The purpose of joint control is to facilitate the movement of goods, vehicles and passengers on the 'one stop - one window' principle, including customs clearance of exported and imported goods in the Transdniestrian region, among them excised commodities," the report said.

The checkpoint opened in accordance with an intergovernmental agreement on the joint inspection of passengers, vehicles and goods at Moldovan-Ukrainian border crossing points, it said.

The agreement stipulates that Moldovan customs and border officers will be stationed at the Kuchurgan checkpoint in Ukrainian territory bordering the Transdniestrian checkpoint of Pervomaisk.

The joint control will be exercised in two stages. During the initial stage, which will last for about six months, Moldovan and Ukrainian customs officers will jointly control exclusively exports of goods from Transdniestria.

The Moldovan border police will monitor vehicles and passengers, register foreign citizens who cross the border in both directions, and notify interested persons of national migration laws.

The second stage will embrace control of exported and imported goods and also vehicles and passengers.

No restrictions or bans that may change the existent border crossing procedures will be imposed on Transdniestrian economic entities and individuals.

It will be possible to export and import plants and animal products to and from the Transdniestrian district with certificates issued by the Moldovan and Ukrainian phytosanitary and veterinarian services without any control or duty.

The joint checkpoint, which opened on Wednesday, is the fifth crossing point on the Moldovan-Ukrainian border and the first one in the Transdniestrian sector.

The authorities of the unrecognized Transdniestrian Republic strongly object to Moldova's control on its borders. The Transdniestrian foreign minister said earlier that the republic might invite Russian specialists for joint manning of its customs and border checkpoints.