Facts

11:59 31.05.2017

Some 35 civilians killed in Donbas from March until mid-April, more than 2,000 over 3 years of conflict

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has confirmed 178 civilian casualties (35 killed and 143 wounded) in eastern Ukraine from March until May 14, 2017.

The total number of casualties among civilians in the period from April 14, 2014 until May 14, 2017 is more than 2,000 people and the number of civilians who were wounded is 7,000-9,000 people. "The reason for the majority of victims is shelling, explosions on mines and explosive remnants of war," the humanitarian bulletin of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) for March-April says.

Interfax-Ukraine
