Normandy format talks underway in Berlin on deputy foreign ministers' level

Deputy foreign ministers of the Normandy format member countries (France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia) are discussing the progress of Donbas settlement in Berlin, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk has said.

"The negotiations have begun at Borsig-Villa in the format of the Minsk Agreement Oversight Mechanism," Melnyk said on Twitter.

First Deputy Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko is representing Ukraine at the Berlin meeting. The sides will discuss the implementation of the Minsk Agreements.

Interfax-Ukraine
