Dutch parliament ratifies Ukraine-EU Association Agreement

The upper chamber of the Parliament of the Netherlands (Senate) has supported the ratification of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.

The Dutch parliamentarians voted to ratify this document at a meeting on May 30.

"The Senate of the Netherlands has ratified the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU. We are grateful to the Dutch parliamentarians for a wise and far-sighted decision that will benefit both countries and strengthen Europe," the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine said on its official Facebook page on Tuesday.

As reported, the Lower House of the Parliament of the Netherlands (House of Representatives) on February 23 officially confirmed the ratification of the Association Agreement with Ukraine.

To complete the ratification process, the Agreement should still be ratified by the government of the Netherlands.