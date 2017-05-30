Facts

10:25 30.05.2017

Gerashchenko calls for blocking all websites of 'LPR', 'DPR' in Ukraine

First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's representative in the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group for the settlement of the situation in Donbas, Iryna Gerashchenko, considers it necessary to block all websites of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) for violation of Ukrainian legislation.

"The next stage is to block all the websites of the ORDLO for violation of Ukrainian legislation, spreading ethnic hatred, undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," she wrote on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

