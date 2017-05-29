Very difficult to achieve progress in Donbas settlement without peacekeepers

Ukraine insists on deploying a peacekeeping mission to the territories of Donbas uncontrolled by Kyiv, a prominent Ukrainian parliamentarian said.

"We have drawn the attention of our partners in the OSCE to the Ukrainian administration's position that it is very difficult to achieve demilitarization and de-occupation without deploying a peacekeeping mission to the occupied territory," Iryna Gerashchenko, first deputy chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada and Kyiv's representative in the humanitarian subgroup of the trilateral contact group, said on Monday.

Ukraine believes it is necessary to make "a positive decision on the peacekeeping mission in Donbas, Gerashchenko told reporters after meeting with the ambassadors of the OSCE countries on Monday.

She accused Russia for blocking the matter.

The issue of Crimea was brought up in the meeting with the ambassadors of the OSCE countries, Gerashchenko said. "The OSCE SMM [Special Monitoring Mission] should have access to the entire Ukrainian territory, and Crimea is Ukraine. We raised the issue that [human] rights violations in Crimea and the Russian Federation's failure to grant monitoring missions and human rights missions access to the occupied territory are unacceptable," she said.

"We believe that the issue of Crimea should be more actively addressed by all international organizations," she said.

The delegation of the OSCE representatives currently visiting Ukraine comprises 27 ambassadors of OSCE countries, Gerashchenko said. "On these days, they will not only visit Kyiv, but the delegation will also visit Donbas," she said.

The delegation of OSCE representatives will leave for Donbas on Monday evening, she said.