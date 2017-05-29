Eight residents injured after shell hits five-storey building in Krasnohorivka

More than ten flats of a five-storey building on Tolstoho street in Krasnohorivka were damaged in shelling this morning, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on its website on Sunday, citing Ukrainian representatives in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC).

"Three flats were destroyed almost completely. The shell hit the window of a flat on the fourth floor. The blast ruined partitions on the third and fifth floors. Luckily, residents had left the house on time. The number of injured people reached eight. Again, luckily these are all minor injuries," a statement says.

The shelling of the town's residential sector continued from 6.35 a.m. till 9 a.m., with the enemy using large-caliber weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements, the JCCC said.

Shells also hit the ambulance and neurology unit of a local district hospital, ripped through the roof of school No. 2 on Nakhimova Street, causing fire, and damaged residential buildings on Mayakovskoho, Belynskoho, Hrushevskoho, Bohdana Khmelnytskoho, Tchaikovskoho and Kashtanova Streets.

A group of JCCC monitors continues working in the town and investigating other circumstances surrounding the attack.

Three days ago the enemy already shelled a local hospital, agrarian college and residential areas, the statement says. "The barbaric shelling of the same quarters of the populated locality proves that bandits are pounding Krasnohorivka's vital infrastructure absolutely conscientiously and deliberately and that for them no laws of humanism and warfare exist. Such terror attacks by illegal armed groups of the Separate Districts of the Donetsk Region against civilian population are another attestation of gross violations of the Minsk agreements, the deliberate planning and execution of terror attacks against civilian population," the JCCC said.