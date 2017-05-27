Visa-free regime will increase tourist flow to Greece, Spain and Italy

The introduction of a visa-free regime with the European Union will increase the flow of Ukrainian tourists to Greece, Spain and Italy, the director general of TUI Ukraine tour operator has said.

"The demand for European countries is growing, the number of requests we receive has tripled or quadrupled, especially we feel it with regard to Spain, Greece, Italy," he said.

The expert noted the probability of a slight decrease in the flow of tourists from Ukraine to Turkey and also predicted that the cost of recreation in this country could increase by an average of 40% compared with 2016, which is also related to the abolition of prohibitions on charter flights to Turkey in Russia.

At the same time, the expert believes that despite the increase in the flow of Ukrainian tourists to the EU countries, Turkey will remain the leader. He also noted the company is ready to change charter programs and resolve the issues with an additional quota of seats in hotels.