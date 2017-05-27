Facts

13:36 27.05.2017

Georgia is ready to continue participating in intl NATO and EU missions

Georgia is ready to continue participating in the international missions of NATO and the European Union, Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria said.

A total of 871 Georgian servicemen are now participating in international missions, specifically, in Afghanistan, the Central African Republic and Mali, he said at a meeting of the Defense and Security Committee of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly on Saturday.

"Naturally, we will continue these policies. We have repeatedly stated our readiness to continue participating in international missions together with you in the amount in which we are represented now, especially in Afghanistan," Izoria said.

