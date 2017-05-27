Facts

12:16 27.05.2017

Poroshenko will pay a working visit to Georgia

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has congratulated his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili on the Independence Day of Georgia and expressed confidence that his forthcoming visit will intensify multifaceted interaction between the two states.

"Accept sincere congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of Georgia. Significant progress in reforming the country, consistent activities in the framework of European and Euro-Atlantic integration, as well as a steady development of friendly relations with the states of the world contribute to the growth of prestige of Georgia in the international arena," reads Poroshenko's letter to Margvelashvili, posted on the website of the Ukrainian president.

Poroshenko noted Ukrainians are grateful for the unswerving support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and the contribution to the struggle of the Ukrainian people against Russian invasion.

"Ukraine, in turn, constantly stands on the side of Georgia in defending the independence and non-recognition of its occupied territories," he said.

Poroshenko stated both countries are united with friendly and strategically important partnership relations that have developed over the years of independence.

