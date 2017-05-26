New Ukrainian missiles tested successfully in Odesa region

Successful tests of the newest Ukrainian missiles have been carried out in Odesa region, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said.

"Successful tests of the newest Ukrainian missile have just been completed, all the missile components were manufactured in Ukraine. This is our joint success!" the president, who is on a working trip to Odesa region, wrote on Friday on Facebook.

He also expressed the hope that the new armament will soon be taken up by the Ukrainian army.