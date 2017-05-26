Donbas trade blockade headquarters to resume action in two weeks

The Ukrainian headquarters blocking trade with the areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions outside Kyiv control has announced plans to begin a new stage of activity in two weeks.

"We believe that the enterprises which are controlled by Russian citizens are the points, the pressure on which may make [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Ukrainian President Petro] Poroshenko to take a decision to return our captives. The owners of enterprises in Ukraine - are posing a danger to our country's security.... In two weeks, we will begin our action to apply pressure to the sore spots of Russian business," Anatoliy Vynohrodsky, second commander of the Donbas separate special forces battalion of the Ukrainian National Guard, told a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

He would not say what the blockade's 'second stage' involved.

"To date, our headquarters has given the command to mobilize our supporters... We understand that trade with Russia is a very subtle moment and you can't shut everything off straight away, we are dealing with it partially," Vynohrodsky said.

Today it is possible to stop importing coal from the breakaway areas and Russia, he said. "The decision [to discontinue coal supplies from the breakaway Donbas areas] has not been signed. We will press and, if need be, will bulldoze the coal supplies," Vynohrodsky said.