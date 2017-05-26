Five Ukrainian servicemen injured in hostilities in Donbas

Five Ukrainian servicemen have suffered injuries and traumas on the Donbas contact line in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Andriy Lysenko said.

"Fortunately, the Ukrainian army had no combat fatalities during the day, but five servicemen suffered injuries and traumas as a result of the hostilities," Lysenko said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

Ukrainian positions were attacked 29 times in the Mariupol sector, he said, adding that strongholds near Krasnohorivka came under attack of various types of grenade launchers, a tank, an infantry combat vehicle, an anti-aircraft gun and infantry weapons.

The same populated locality was shelled by 120mm mortars and 152mm artillery in the evening, the ministry spokesman said.

Twenty-six ceasefire breaches were observed in the Donetsk sector, including those with the use of mortars and Grad launchers, he said.

There were two shooting incidents in the Luhansk sector, Lysenko said.