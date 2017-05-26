Militants shell Krasnohorivka using multiple rocket launchers

Militants have fired Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region using the Grad multiple rocket launchers, deputy head of the National Police of Ukraine, head of the National Police of Ukraine in the Donetsk region Viacheslav Abroskin said.

"Militants shelled Krasnohrivka, the district of Lomonosova Street with the help of Grad multiple rocket launchers - "congratulated"children with the end of the academic year," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Information on possible victims and destruction was not reported.