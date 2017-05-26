Facts

11:50 26.05.2017

Special anti-corruption operation costs UAH 330,000 – Avakov

Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has said some UAH 330,000 was spent on the special anti-corruption operation involving so-called 'tax centers' connected with former Ukrainian minister of taxes and income Oleksandr Klymenko. The raids [in 15 regions of Ukraine] took place on May 24.

"Some UAH 330,000 has been spent on all these helicopters used in the operation," Avakov said, noting that not all the apprehended suspects yet been arraigned. He said seven suspects are awaiting arraignment and UAH 246 million has been received in bail payments, for crimes incurring an estimated UAH 96 billion in losses," Avakov said during an interview with the Kyiv-based Left Bank program hosted by Sonia Koshkina that aired on TV Channel 24 on Thursday.

Avakov said $5.46 million, EUR 279,600, GPB 3.8 million, 3.7 kg of gold, 50 kg of silver, 30 expensive watches, 215 pieces of jewelry, 51 works of art, 25 cars and boats had been seized during the anti-corruption raids.

According to Avakov, several suspects attempted to evade arrest. He said one had been caught in Boryspil International Airport, but a second had escaped arrest because he is disabled.

The minister said the special operation and Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko's report before parliament on the same day was a coincidence.

IMPORTANT

Tusk says EU, U.S. stick to similar positions on Ukraine

Tusk says EU, U.S. stick to similar positions on Ukraine

UAH 350 mln total bail posted Wednesday by seven arrested former tax officials – Avakov

Dutch Senate to support EU-Ukraine Agreement on May 30

Chief prosecutor Lutsenko predicts he will stay in office for half a year or so

LATEST

NAPC structure should be reviewed with regard to liability distribution - EU ambassador

Truck convoy brings UN humanitarian aid to Donbas

Trump likely to maintain Obama's sanctions against Russia

Court frees ex-head of Dnipro tax inspection Lypynsky on UAH 1 mln bail

Stoltenberg supports sanctions against Russia

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua/catalog5651.html
ADVERTISING