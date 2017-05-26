Special anti-corruption operation costs UAH 330,000 – Avakov

Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has said some UAH 330,000 was spent on the special anti-corruption operation involving so-called 'tax centers' connected with former Ukrainian minister of taxes and income Oleksandr Klymenko. The raids [in 15 regions of Ukraine] took place on May 24.

"Some UAH 330,000 has been spent on all these helicopters used in the operation," Avakov said, noting that not all the apprehended suspects yet been arraigned. He said seven suspects are awaiting arraignment and UAH 246 million has been received in bail payments, for crimes incurring an estimated UAH 96 billion in losses," Avakov said during an interview with the Kyiv-based Left Bank program hosted by Sonia Koshkina that aired on TV Channel 24 on Thursday.

Avakov said $5.46 million, EUR 279,600, GPB 3.8 million, 3.7 kg of gold, 50 kg of silver, 30 expensive watches, 215 pieces of jewelry, 51 works of art, 25 cars and boats had been seized during the anti-corruption raids.

According to Avakov, several suspects attempted to evade arrest. He said one had been caught in Boryspil International Airport, but a second had escaped arrest because he is disabled.

The minister said the special operation and Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko's report before parliament on the same day was a coincidence.