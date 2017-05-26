NAPC structure should be reviewed with regard to liability distribution - EU ambassador

The European Union believes that the legislative structure of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAPC) should be revised to improve the effectiveness of the agency, in particular, there should be a clear division of responsibilities, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli has said.

"For me it's not a question of person – it's a question of the NAPC's structure. It is not proper, like the collective principle of work. And we were told few weeks ago by Justice Minister Petrenko [Pavlo Petrenko] that the structure of the NAPC should be revised to make it more efficient. And this is what has to be done," the diplomat said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering the question on the necessity of the NAPC's head Natalia Korchak to resign.

At the same time Mingarelli agreed that the current legislation ensures the agency's independence, but specified that it is necessary to provide for a clear division of responsibility.