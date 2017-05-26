Trump likely to maintain Obama's sanctions against Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump is leaning toward maintaining sanctions against Russia that were adopted by the Obama administration in response to Moscow's alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election, The Wall Street Journal has reported with reference to a senior administration official.

"Mr. Trump has said he will keep sanctions on Russia imposed by the U.S. and its allies following Moscow's intervention in Ukraine in 2014," The Wall Street Journal said.

But the president has left open the possibility of lifting Russia sanctions that were enacted by the U.S. in December by the Obama administration in response to presidential election interference.

According to the source, no final decision has been taken. However, the source predicts that the U.S. president is unlikely to decide on rolling back any of the sanctions.