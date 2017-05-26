Facts

10:18 26.05.2017

Trump likely to maintain Obama's sanctions against Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump is leaning toward maintaining sanctions against Russia that were adopted by the Obama administration in response to Moscow's alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election, The Wall Street Journal has reported with reference to a senior administration official.

"Mr. Trump has said he will keep sanctions on Russia imposed by the U.S. and its allies following Moscow's intervention in Ukraine in 2014," The Wall Street Journal said.

But the president has left open the possibility of lifting Russia sanctions that were enacted by the U.S. in December by the Obama administration in response to presidential election interference.

According to the source, no final decision has been taken. However, the source predicts that the U.S. president is unlikely to decide on rolling back any of the sanctions.

IMPORTANT

Dutch Senate to support EU-Ukraine Agreement on May 30

Chief prosecutor Lutsenko predicts he will stay in office for half a year or so

Stoltenberg supports sanctions against Russia

OSCE mission reports 44 civilian fatalities in Donbas in 2017

Many Ukrainians trying to prevent NABU's activities

LATEST

NAPC structure should be reviewed with regard to liability distribution - EU ambassador

Truck convoy brings UN humanitarian aid to Donbas

Court frees ex-head of Dnipro tax inspection Lypynsky on UAH 1 mln bail

Нацсовет по телерадиовещанию выставит на конкурс еще 26 FM-частот в 13 областях

All OSCE SMM offices operate as usual

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
цены на мужские джинсы на price.ua
ADVERTISING