Court frees ex-head of Dnipro tax inspection Lypynsky on UAH 1 mln bail

Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has chosen a preventive measure in the form of a UAH 1 million bail for former head of Dnipro City Tax Inspection Andriy Lypynsky, who was detained as a result of the anti-corruption operation on May 24.

At a meeting on Thursday, the court dismissed a request of the Chief Military Prosecutor's Office to arrest Lypynsky for two months with a possibility of a UAH 1 million bail, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The prosecutor's office believes Lypynsky caused damage to the state worth UAH 1 billion.

Lypynsky offered no comments.