Facts

18:54 25.05.2017

Stoltenberg supports sanctions against Russia

NATO Secretary General supports sanctions against Russia, since the Alliance includes the EU countries and the United States, which made relevant decisions, said the alliance Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

"It's for the EU and the U.S. to decide on economic sanctions, but I have expressed support to these actions. And of course, 22 of the EU members and the U.S. are members of NATO," Stoltenberg said ahead of the meeting of NATO heads of state and/or government on Thursday.

"I support the sanctions. I think the sanctions are extremely important as a reaction to the illegal annexation of Crimea and the lack of implementation of the Minsk agreements. And then I leave it to the EU and the U.S. to make the specific decisions on sanctions," the secretary general said.

