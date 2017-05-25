Facts

18:23 25.05.2017

All OSCE SMM offices operate as usual

All the offices of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) in Ukraine operate in a regular manner with certain restrictions, Principal Deputy Chief of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission Alexander Hug has said.

He said this at a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday refuting the rumors about the possible closure of the OSCE SMM office in the occupied Luhansk.

He also said that the mission's patrol cars take only hard-surface roads after an OSCE patrol vehicle hit a mine near the town of Pryshyb in Luhansk region on April 23.

IMPORTANT

Stoltenberg supports sanctions against Russia

OSCE mission reports 44 civilian fatalities in Donbas in 2017

Many Ukrainians trying to prevent NABU's activities

Advisor to former acting head of Ukraine's Geology Service says unknown persons raiding office

Five Ukrainians killed in road accident in Russia's Novgorod region

LATEST

Нацсовет по телерадиовещанию выставит на конкурс еще 26 FM-частот в 13 областях

Rada fails to adopt law on limited liability companies

Russia violates intl law sending 65th 'humanitarian' convoy to Donbas – Ukrainian border service

Nowak calls Sejm meeting to investigate Amber Gold case a platform to settle political accounts with Tusk, his entourage

Court releases ex-official of Kharkiv branch of Income and Tax Ministry on bail of UAH 1 mln

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
катушки на спиннинг на price.ua
ADVERTISING