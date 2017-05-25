All OSCE SMM offices operate as usual

All the offices of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) in Ukraine operate in a regular manner with certain restrictions, Principal Deputy Chief of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission Alexander Hug has said.

He said this at a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday refuting the rumors about the possible closure of the OSCE SMM office in the occupied Luhansk.

He also said that the mission's patrol cars take only hard-surface roads after an OSCE patrol vehicle hit a mine near the town of Pryshyb in Luhansk region on April 23.