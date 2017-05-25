Nowak calls Sejm meeting to investigate Amber Gold case a platform to settle political accounts with Tusk, his entourage

Slawomir Nowak, the former Minister of Transport of Poland and the incumbent head of the State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine, has called a meeting of the Sejm commission of inquiry in the case of creating and operating the Amber Gold financial pyramid a platform to settle accounts with him and the former Prime Minister of Poland and now President of the European Council Donald Tusk.

"My communication with the parliamentarians has lasted more than nine hours. Despite this fact I was glad to participate in the work of the parliamentary commission, because I consider it my civic duty to help in the investigation into the case of the Amber Gold financial pyramid," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Nowak, the commission was interested not in the financial pyramid itself but in the airline that was founded by its owners - Poland's low-cost airline OLT.

Asked why he was invited to testify on this issue, the official said being minister of transport he was also responsible for the regulation of the country's air transport.

Nowak noted within the powers of transport minister in June 2012 he initiated an investigation into the activities of OLT airline, in particular, because of safety problems. As a result of the investigation, the Civil Aviation Authority of Poland first canceled the license of OLT Express Regional, and then for OLT Express Poland. Soon, Amber Gold announced bankruptcy.