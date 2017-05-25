Court releases ex-official of Kharkiv branch of Income and Tax Ministry on bail of UAH 1 mln

Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has selected a preventive measure in the form of custody with an option of a UAH 1 million bail for former deputy head of the Main Department of the Income and Tax Ministry in Kharkiv region, Tetiana Maslova.

Prosecutors asked for a UAH 7 million bail, but the court settled on UAH 1 million at its meeting on Thursday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

This preventive measure is valid until July 21. Maslova, who resides in Dnipro, must notify the court and the prosecutor's office about changing her place of residence and comply with other obligations required in such cases.