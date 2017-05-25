Facts

17:16 25.05.2017

Court releases ex-official of Kharkiv branch of Income and Tax Ministry on bail of UAH 1 mln

Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has selected a preventive measure in the form of custody with an option of a UAH 1 million bail for former deputy head of the Main Department of the Income and Tax Ministry in Kharkiv region, Tetiana Maslova.

Prosecutors asked for a UAH 7 million bail, but the court settled on UAH 1 million at its meeting on Thursday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

This preventive measure is valid until July 21. Maslova, who resides in Dnipro, must notify the court and the prosecutor's office about changing her place of residence and comply with other obligations required in such cases.

IMPORTANT

OSCE mission reports 44 civilian fatalities in Donbas in 2017

Many Ukrainians trying to prevent NABU's activities

Advisor to former acting head of Ukraine's Geology Service says unknown persons raiding office

Five Ukrainians killed in road accident in Russia's Novgorod region

Russian websites blocking mechanism not developed yet

LATEST

Nowak calls Sejm meeting to investigate Amber Gold case a platform to settle political accounts with Tusk, his entourage

Court in Kyiv releases ex-head of Kharkiv regional tax inspection on personal recognizance

Poroshenko, Trudeau discuss intensification of bilateral relations and top-level contacts schedule

Indonesian marines begin using Ukrainian BTR-4M armored personnel carriers

Donetsk region's appeals court dismisses lawyers' appeal re seizure of Yanukovych's $1.5 bln

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua
ADVERTISING