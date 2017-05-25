Facts

16:29 25.05.2017

Poroshenko, Trudeau discuss intensification of bilateral relations and top-level contacts schedule

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau have discussed by phone ways to further intensify bilateral relations, the Ukrainian leader's press service.

"Petro Poroshenko noted that the adoption by the European Union of a decision to grant a visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens creates the conditions for intensifying the dialogue on the liberalization of the visa regime between Ukraine and Canada," the report said.

The parties also coordinated the schedule of contacts at the highest level.

Poroshenko briefed Trudeau about the latest developments in Donbas and the continuing violation of the Minsk accords. Trudeau assured the Ukrainian president that the coalition of the G7 countries and NATO will continue their support of Ukraine.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

